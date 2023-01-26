Dina Johnny (Dubai)
Saeed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, announced to Al-Ittihad that there are 6,000 homes that depend on solar energy in the emirate, of which about 3,000 are in citizen housing projects.
He also stated, in an interview on the sidelines of the Dubai International Project Management Forum, that the number of electric cars in the emirate has reached about 12,000, which can be charged through 630 points distributed over 350 charging stations in many locations in the emirate.
He stressed that the authority aims to increase the number of charging stations to 1,000 stations by 2030, in a way that supports the directions of sustainable development and green mobility.
He said that these initiatives contribute to prompting more individuals to move towards replacing fuel-efficient cars with cars that run on electric energy, thus helping to reduce carbon dioxide emissions.
Al Tayer indicated that the authority is moving to rehabilitate 30,000 buildings out of 100,000, pointing out that the possibility of achieving this project and its success is high for several reasons, the most important of which are the expertise available today and specialized companies in this field that give the investor a feasibility study related to the results of investing in raising the efficiency of electricity and water consumption in building, which enables him to recoup his investment within three years. He pointed out that there are 30 companies specialized in this field in Dubai today.
He pointed out that the Dubai Water and Electricity Authority is working to involve the residents of the emirate in the process of producing clean energy by allowing the installation of photovoltaic panels to produce electricity from solar energy for home and building owners, and linking them with the electricity grid, noting that the authority previously announced that the goal is to install solar energy panels on All emirate buildings by 2030.
