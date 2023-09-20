Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, inspected the construction work of the sustainable Hatta Falls project, at a cost of about 46 million dirhams, as part of its social responsibility to make this project a distinctive tourist destination. The project is expected to be completed by the end of this year.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer said that within the framework of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him.”

To achieve comprehensive and sustainable development throughout the Emirate of Dubai, provide innovative job opportunities for the citizens of the region and enhance community happiness, and for Hatta to be a tourist and investment attraction center par excellence while preserving the city’s ancient heritage and attractive nature, the Authority is implementing the Sustainable Hatta Falls Project with the aim of creating a sustainable natural environment in addition to… To develop the area and turn it into entertainment spaces and tourist attractions in the United Arab Emirates.

He pointed out that the project includes the construction of a natural water channel from the waterfall that is in line with the nature of the area in Hatta, forming green spaces around it that divide the project into four main oases that represent investment opportunities for retail stores that include cafes, restaurants, and children’s playgrounds, in addition to stores selling natural honey. And local products and souvenirs, and the stores will be presented as a tribute from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, may God protect him, to the citizens of the Hatta region to create additional job opportunities and meet the needs of social, economic and environmental development.

He added, “In implementing the sustainable Hatta Falls project, we are keen to use the latest, most advanced and safest technologies to suit the geological conditions of the Hatta region, taking into account the highest global environmental standards to preserve the Hatta Mountain Reserve, so that the project is in harmony with its surroundings in the Hatta region and provides a qualitative and unique experience for UAE tourists.”

The sustainable Hatta Falls project is unique in its innovative architectural idea inspired by the design of a hexagonal beehive, as Hatta is famous for being a global center for the production of high-quality natural honey. The project’s oases were linked by bridges crossing the water canal to form a lively and picturesque location to spend time. Have fun and take the most beautiful souvenir photos.

The Sustainable Hatta Falls Project is one of the prominent projects being implemented during the coming period by taking advantage of the slope of the upper dam of the Hatta station, using it as a natural waterfall, and creating a water stream below the dam, so that this water can be collected at the end of the stream, recycled and pumped to the upper part of the slope. In addition to developing the area to include various entertainment spaces, cafes, and restaurants.