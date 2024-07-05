Al Tayer Group has provided five Ford Transit ambulances to the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, as part of its efforts in the framework of social responsibility and community service, and its keenness to keep pace with the government’s directions to lead health services. The vehicles were handed over by Humaid Ahmed Al Tayer, Executive Director of Operations at Al Tayer Group, at the Corporation’s headquarters.

The CEO of Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, Mishal Julfar, expressed his thanks to Al Tayer Group for this initiative, stressing that “the comprehensive vision of the Dubai government for the concept of partnership between the public and private sectors, and the sustainability of development it achieves, makes us proud of our partnerships and their development and growth, based on the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, regarding the importance of partnership, which requires the combination of efforts, energies and capabilities to achieve a model integration of roles between the public and private sectors, which positively affects Dubai’s development process and its major achievements in various fields.”

Ahmed Humaid Al Tayer, Board Member of Al Tayer Group, said: “We are pleased to support the commendable efforts of the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, which has provided invaluable services and played a pivotal role in delivering vital and timely assistance to the people of Dubai and saving lives.”

“We value the close relationship and cooperation between us and Al Tayer Group and its continuous efforts to support the emergency medicine sector, which reflects the noble humanitarian values ​​of the Emirati community,” said Mishaal Julfar. “The initiative came to contribute to achieving the Foundation’s goals of providing pioneering, flexible and sustainable ambulance services that keep pace with the development witnessed by the emirate in all sectors, especially the health sector, as Dubai is an attractive city for life, investment and work that requires concerted efforts to ensure quality of life.”