The winner of the Federal National Council elections for the Emirate of Dubai, Humaid Al Tayer, confirmed that the effective participation of citizens in the elections translated the political and national awareness of voters, and highlighted their sense of responsibility for participating in decision-making and shaping the future with their choices for their candidate, stressing that the Federal National Council represents the most important platform for expression. For the people and their voice, as they strive to achieve sustainable development and enhance the well-being and quality of life of citizens, expressing their thanks to all voters and committees that were keen to highlight their firm commitment to enhancing the integrity of the electoral process and ensuring its full transparency.

He added that his victory as a member requires him to carry out his duties under the dome of the Council, and to adhere to his promises to the voters who put their trust in him, by supporting policies and initiatives that promote comprehensive development, achieve economic stability, and maximize the benefits of education and health care, stressing that he will work with every effort and dedication to achieve the common goals of enhancing The well-being of society and improving the quality of life of citizens, in line with leadership directives, consistent with national interests, and meeting citizens’ needs and requirements.

For her part, Maryam Majid Bin Thaniah expressed her happiness at winning the 2023 Federal National Council election race, considering that the next stage constitutes a new mission for her in parliamentary work to serve the nation and the citizen.

She stated that working under the dome of Parliament is an assignment to serve the nation and represent the UAE at home and abroad and in international forums, especially parliamentary ones, noting that the development process continues and requires more concerted efforts to achieve the aspirations of the leadership during the next 50 years.

She thanked the leadership for the unlimited support it provides to the people of the country. She also thanked all voters for casting their votes and supporting her during the electoral race, which renews her responsibility towards the country and the citizen.

The Forum Hall in the Dubai Trade Center and the Neighborhood Council in Al Khawaneej in the Emirate of Dubai witnessed a remarkable turnout of voters, men and women, since the first hours of the opening of the polling station. Citizens were keen to take their children and grandchildren with them on the main day of voting, to benefit from the rich experience and electoral wedding, benefiting from many facilities that enhanced the flexibility of the voting process, such as the presence of sufficient parking lots, in addition to a large number of volunteers.

The Chairman of the Emirate of Dubai Committee for Federal National Council Elections, Issa Al Mutaiwee, said that the voting process went smoothly, as the procedures included in this process are simple, and it only takes a few minutes until the voter finishes casting his vote.

He added that the electronic means adopted by the National Elections Commission, including hybrid voting, which includes electronic voting and remote voting, contributed to significantly shortening the time involved in participating in the electoral process, pointing to the great interaction that the election centers witnessed from members of the electoral bodies in the Emirate of Dubai. It translates into increasing awareness of the importance of participating in the electoral procession.

For their part, voters in the Al Multaqa Hall in the Dubai Trade Center confirmed the ease of procedures and good organization that distinguished the center, which facilitated the process of choosing who represents them among the candidates in the Federal National Council.

Voters told Emirates Al-Youm that they were happy to participate in the electoral celebration, noting that the candidates did their best to promote their electoral programs, and therefore participating in voting was a national duty.

The Executive Director of the Watani Emirates Foundation, Dirar Belhoul Al Falasi, said after casting his vote that the elections are a national wedding by all standards, reflecting political awareness, stressing that the winners are the best representatives of the voters, who must participate in this national duty.

The Director General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai, Hessa Buhumaid, was keen to participate in the voting process at the electoral center in the Neighborhood Council in Al Khawaneej, and stressed that this is a national duty that he could not have missed in light of the facilities provided by the state for participation, expressing her hope that the National Council elections will contribute In promoting qualitative development shifts at various levels in the UAE.

The Assistant Secretary-General of the Supreme Legislation Committee in Dubai, Mohammed Al Suwaidi, stated that he chose the appropriate candidate for him based on his electoral program and his community presence through his interaction with the daily affairs of citizens, in addition to his academic and practical qualifications.