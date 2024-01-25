The Commissioner General of the Infrastructure, Urban Planning and Quality of Life Track, the Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, Mattar Al Tayer, and the Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, honored the companies and drivers who won the Excellence Award for the delivery sector, which is the first of its kind in the region. Delivery drivers aim to raise the level of traffic safety on the roads of the Emirate of Dubai, encourage delivery companies and bike drivers to adhere to traffic laws and regulations, and develop the services that companies provide to customers.

Aramex won first place in the category of best order delivery companies, Farman came second, and Vulcan Express came third, and in the category of best order delivery companies via platforms and applications, Noon Food won first place, and Moto came in first place. Boy) came in second place, and Noon Now came in third place. The award also included honoring the 100 best professional drivers, distributed among 29 delivery companies.

Mattar Al Tayer stressed that the Roads and Transport Authority attaches utmost importance to traffic safety, and is keen to implement the traffic safety strategy for the Emirate of Dubai, and its vision (zero deaths) to make Dubai the best in the world in the field of traffic safety, and regulate the work of the order delivery sector, in a way that ensures raising the level of traffic safety. For cyclists and road users, and to achieve the interests of all relevant parties.

He said: The Covid-19 pandemic has increased the demand for the services of delivery companies, to meet the public’s needs for goods and products, and the Roads and Transport Authority was keen to organize the work of this sector in a way that ensures the excellence of the services provided to the public, indicating that the award contributed to creating a competitive environment among delivery companies. Requests, in raising the level of quality and excellence, in providing services to customers, raising the level of traffic safety, and motivating delivery drivers to adhere to traffic rules and regulations, and serving customers.

For his part, Lieutenant General Abdullah Al Marri praised the strategic partnership between the Dubai Police General Headquarters and the Roads and Transport Authority, which contributed to improving the quality of life in Dubai, and achieving joint integration between the two sides in a way that supports the government’s strategic objectives in establishing individuals’ sense of security and safety and enhancing traffic safety on the roads of the Emirate of Dubai. .

He said that the award strengthened the competitive environment among delivery companies and encouraged bike drivers to drive safely and reduce their traffic violations, which enhances the achievement of the goals and indicators of the traffic safety strategy in the emirate, and supports the indicator of reducing the number of deaths per 100,000 population.

The Excellence Award for the order delivery sector includes two categories: The first is for companies, and includes honoring the three best companies in order delivery services, and the three best companies in order delivery services through smart platforms and applications. The second category is for drivers, and includes honoring the best 100 professional drivers.

Precise criteria were set to select the best delivery companies, the most important of which is adherence to safety, quality, health and environment standards and the Authority’s requirements, following the best international practices, applying modern technologies, and continuous training and qualification, in addition to contributing to customer satisfaction, while the criteria for the best driver were chosen to include the driver’s file being free of complaints, violations, and accidents, and an evaluation. Employee performance, with the aim of contributing to enhancing the quality of the delivery service, supporting its growth within an environment that takes into account safety and security.

The Authority issued a comprehensive guide to the activity of delivery requests, which included the specifications and requirements that must be adhered to by the motorcycle and the driver, and the requirements for registering and licensing bicycles and drivers, including the commitment to comprehensive insurance for motorcycles. The Authority also trained, in cooperation with driver licensing institutes, more than 30,000 bike drivers to ensure Their familiarity with the conditions and obligations that must be followed while driving motorcycles, with an emphasis on adhering to speed and not driving in the fast lanes of the road.

It is worth noting that the delivery request activity guide, issued by the authority, included requirements at the facility licensing level, delivery mechanism, driver training and licensing, specifications of delivery boxes and driver uniforms, and requirements for contracting with delivery companies according to international standards and specifications in a way that ensures adherence to the highest standards of safety and quality. Reducing traffic accidents and contributing to improving the level of services provided in the order delivery sector, which contributes to achieving the public interest and achieving the vision of “zero deaths” within the traffic safety strategy.