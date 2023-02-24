The Tawazun Council signed an agreement with SABB, a leading company in the defense and security industries, with the aim of providing 3D printing capabilities for the UAE Air Force and Air Defense, including design and precision manufacturing of spare parts.

The agreement follows the inauguration of the first Emirati center of excellence for 3D printing, Sandan, which was announced on the first day of IDEX 2023.

The agreement aims to meet the objectives of the Economic Offset Program, which includes providing strategic benefits for the UAE, making a significant impact that contributes to the economic prosperity of the country, establishing projects that will advance and enhance the technology transfer process, contribute to building new capabilities, provide job opportunities for citizens, and expand in various sectors. Additive manufacturing and the aerospace industry as priority sectors.

The project contributes to providing the Air Force and Air Defense with 3D printing capabilities, enabling the added manufacturing sector in the country and supporting efforts aimed at self-sufficiency, in addition to reducing the cost and time period of production, while raising the readiness and level of availability of vital military capabilities.