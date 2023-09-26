After the victory by one goal to five against Ohod in the AFC, we will now have the eighth round of the Saudi League, Al Tai meets the challenger Al Nassr of CR7. Both teams are eager to score crucial points in this Saudi Arabian league tournament. Intensity and skill will be on display as they seek victory in this exciting encounter in Saudi football.
In which stadium is Al Tai vs Al-Nassr played?
City: Hail, Saudi Arabia
Stadium: Prince Abdul Aziz bin Musa’ed Stadium
Date: Friday, September 29
Schedule: 17:00 in Spain, 12:00 in Argentina and 09:00 in Mexico
How can you watch Al Tai vs Al Nassr on television in Spain?
How can you watch Al Tai vs Al Nassr on television in Argentina?
How can you watch Al Tai vs Al Nassr on television in Mexico?
How can you watch Al Tai vs Al Nassr on television in Colombia?
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Al Faisaly
|
Saudi Champions Cup
|
Al Ettifaq
|
4-3D
|
Saudi League
|
Al Hazem
|
1-1E
|
Saudi League
|
Abha
|
1-0V
|
Saudi League
|
Al Ahli
|
2-0 D
|
Saudi League
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Ohod
|
1-5V
|
AFC
|
Al Ahli
|
4-3V
|
Saudi League
|
Persepolis
|
0-2V
|
AFC
|
Al Raed
|
1-3V
|
Saudi League
|
Al Hazem
|
1-5V
|
Saudi League
For this match, the Al Tai coach will not have any casualties to face this Saudi League match against Cristiano Ronaldo’s team
On the other hand, the team coached by the Portuguese coach of Al Nassr, Luís Castro, will not have any injured or suspended players to play this round against Al Tai. You will have all your players available.
Al Tai: Victor Braga; Qassem, Abdulkarim Sultan, Bauer, Al Nakhli; Misidjan, Semedo, Mensah, Tareq Abdullah, Cordea; Dugandzic
Al Nassr: Al Aqidi; Ghislian Konan, Laporte, Al-Fatil, Al Ghannam; Ghareeb, Brozovic, Al-Khaibari, Otávio, Sadio Mané; Cristiano Ronaldo
Al Tai 0-5 Al Nassr
