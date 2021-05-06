Dubai (Union)

Emirati international referee Sultan Al-Taher, advisor to the technical committee of the International Chess Federation, participated in the meeting of the technical committee of the International Federation, through visual communication technology, in the presence of the committee members.

Al-Taher confirmed that the meeting discussed technical developments related to the game and reviewed some tournament regulations, and some technical recommendations and laws were discussed and submitted to the federation, especially the laws for tournaments that are held by the visual communication system, and to achieve the principle of transparency and impartiality, and how the referees manage such tournaments at the same time. Current.

Al-Taher clarified that the topics of the discussion table in the meeting included what is related to electronically recording transfers, so that the registration papers of the player «Ascor Sheet» are electronic and how to deal with them, in order to avoid fraud and more flexibility for the referees to manage matches, and the meeting dealt with changing some types of tie-break for some tournaments, especially Team tournaments.

The committee approved a new logo for the committee, and the meeting concluded with a discussion of a number of letters received from some international federations for some technical consultations.