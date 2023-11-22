Al Tadawi Healthcare Group in Dubai signed a cooperation agreement with the Indian Apollo Hospitals Group, one of the most prominent integrated healthcare groups in Asia, with the aim of enhancing healthcare services for citizens and residents of the UAE, exchanging expertise and experiences in the health field between the two parties, in addition to stimulating medical tourism in Dubai. .

The agreement was signed at the Dubai Press Club headquarters, in the presence of the Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO of the Dubai Healthcare Group, Marwan Haji Nasser, the Executive Vice President of Apollo Hospitals, Dr. Britta Reddy, and a number of officials and doctors from both sides.

The agreement is consistent with the position of the Emirate of Dubai as a leading global destination in the field of health care and medical tourism, based on the emirate’s integrated medical system, advanced health facilities, highly qualified staff in various medical specialties, and diagnostic and therapeutic technologies that are among the most advanced in the world. Under the agreement, which was signed by the Medical Director of Al Tadawi Medical Group in Dubai, Dr. Ahmed Al-Masry, and the Head of the Oncology Group at Apollo Hospitals, Dr. Dinesh Madhavan, the two parties will organize a program of visits for specialized medical personnel, to provide treatment services and perform precise surgeries for complex medical cases and medical cases coming from abroad within… Medical tourism programs in Dubai.

The agreement also includes cooperation in transferring patients with incurable diseases in various specialties, especially oncology and cancer patients, for treatment at Apollo Hospitals in India, given that it has one of the most important cancer treatment centers in the world.

Marwan Haji Nasser said: “The agreement comes between Al Tadawi Healthcare Group in Dubai and the Indian Apollo Hospitals Group, to provide the best health services to patients who are citizens and residents of the UAE, as well as patients coming from abroad for treatment in Dubai, as part of medical tourism programs.”

Nasser said that the agreement with Apollo Medical Group enhances Dubai’s health status globally, and that the cooperation between Al-Tadawi, as an Emirati institution, and Apollo Group reflects the strategy of the Emirate of Dubai as an incubator for giant projects in various specialties, as this agreement is expected to result in the provision of health services that reach the global level.

For her part, Executive Vice President of Apollo Hospitals, Dr. Britta Reddy, confirmed that the agreement will contribute to enhancing health services provided in hospitals on both sides in the UAE and India.