Al Tadawi Healthcare Group in Dubai signed a cooperation agreement with the Indian Apollo Hospitals Group, one of the most prominent integrated healthcare groups in Asia, with the aim of enhancing healthcare services for citizens and residents of the UAE, exchanging expertise and experiences in the health field between the two parties, in addition to stimulating medical tourism in Dubai. .

The agreement was signed at the Dubai Press Club headquarters in Dubai, in the presence of Marwan Haji Nasser, Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO of Dubai Healthcare Group, Dr. Britta Reddy, Executive Vice President of Apollo Hospitals, and a number of officials and doctors from both sides.

The agreement is consistent with the position of the Emirate of Dubai as a leading global destination in the field of health care and medical tourism, based on the emirate’s integrated medical system, advanced health facilities, highly qualified staff in various medical specialties, and diagnostic and therapeutic technologies that are among the most advanced in the world.

Under the agreement, signed by Dr. Ahmed Al-Masry, Medical Director of Al-Tadawi Medical Group in Dubai, and Dr. Dinesh Madhavan, Head of the Oncology Group at Apollo Hospitals, the two parties will organize a program of visits for specialized medical personnel, to provide treatment services and perform precise surgeries for complex medical cases, and medical cases coming from… Abroad within medical tourism programs in Dubai. The agreement also includes cooperation in transferring patients with incurable diseases in various specialties, especially oncology and cancer patients, for treatment at Apollo Hospitals in India, given that it has one of the most important cancer treatment centers in the world.

Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO of Al Tadawi Healthcare Group in Dubai, Marwan Haji Nasser, said that the group is keen to strengthen its partnership with all concerned and specialized authorities in the field of health care, and to open horizons of cooperation with major medical institutions around the world, in a way that ensures the exchange of experiences between its medical staff and their specialist counterparts. around the world, and introducing them to the latest treatments and precise surgeries in various medical specialties, and the effective treatments that health sciences have discovered, in accordance with the best international standards.”

He added: This agreement comes between Al Tadawi Healthcare Group in Dubai and the Indian Apollo Hospitals Group, to provide the best health services to citizens and residents of the UAE, as well as patients coming from abroad for treatment in Dubai, as part of medical tourism programs.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO of Al Tadawi Healthcare Group in Dubai stressed that all the achievements and progress achieved by the healthcare sector in Dubai are based primarily on the great care and continuous attention of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President The Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and His Highness’s vision to bring the medical sector to the highest levels of excellence and efficiency, and the sound directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, to continuously develop health care services and strengthen the partnership between the two government sectors. And to achieve this strategic goal, which has made Dubai one of the most important preferred destinations and the first choice for those seeking hospitalization, and those wishing to experience a distinctive health tourism, whether from inside or outside the country.

Haji Nasser said that the agreement with Apollo Medical Group enhances Dubai’s health status globally. The cooperation between Al-Tadawi, as an Emirati institution, and Apollo Group reflects the strategy of the Emirate of Dubai as an incubator for giant projects in various specialties, as this agreement is expected to result in providing health services that reach the global level.

He stated that the distinction of the Emirate of Dubai with its distinguished infrastructure, and the facilities it provides to support investors in the health sector, has transformed the emirate into a regional and global center for medical tourism, in various medical specialties.

For her part, Dr. Britta Reddy, Executive Vice President of Apollo Hospitals, expressed her happiness at signing the agreement with the “Tadawi” group, as it is one of the most important and largest medical groups in Dubai, stressing that this agreement will contribute to enhancing the health services provided in hospitals on both sides in the UAE and India.

She said: “Under this agreement, the Apollo Group will cooperate with the Al-Tadawi Group to transfer its expertise and also benefit from the group’s experiences in treating cancer diseases, colorectal surgeries, heart care, treating kidney diseases, brain and nerve surgeries, in addition to organ transplantation and spine surgeries, and benefiting from robotic surgery services,” noting. The health sector in Dubai is witnessing major developments in its infrastructure, technology, medical facilities, advanced systems, and smart solutions, in addition to the abundance of medical competencies, specialized human cadres, and other capabilities that have contributed to consolidating Dubai’s position and progress on the global health scene.

It is worth noting that Al-Tadawi Healthcare Group is a national group, founded by Marwan Haji Nasser, to provide many specialized healthcare services, under one roof, and it is a facility accredited by the Joint Commission International, in standards of quality, technology and patient safety.

The Apollo Hospitals Group has emerged as an integrated healthcare provider in the Asian region, specializing in medical consultations and comprehensive treatment. The group has more than 10,000 beds in 73 hospitals, more than 370 primary care clinics, 1,500 diagnostic centers, and more than 200 telemedicine units. In addition to having 15 academic and research institutions focusing on global services, clinical trials, epidemiological studies, and research related to stem cells and genetics.