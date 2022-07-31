Murad Al-Masry (Amman)

The teams of the age groups of table tennis achieved many technical gains during their participation in the West Asian Table Tennis Championships in Jordan, after the three teams climbed to the podium with five colored medals so far, with the under-11 team winning the “bronze”, and the under-13 team winning the bronze. “Silver”, and under 15 for “bronze”, in addition to individual silver under 11 years by Youssef Al-Hawi Youssef, and bronze for the same category, by Muhammad and Rashid Saeed, to win the game promising faces, and to strengthen the steps of the strategic plan of the Federation, to continue efforts to build the future Al-Sharq for this Olympic game, amid anticipation that the mission will complete its journey on the final day in search of raising the yield.

The gains did not stop at the level of medals only, as Abdullah Al Balushi reserved his seat in the upcoming Asian finals.

The participating mission is headed by Hassan Al Zarooni, Secretary-General of the Federation, and includes the administrator Ahmed Al Hammadi, and the players Mohammed Al Hawai, Ahmed Saeed, Abdullah Al Hawai, Mansour Abdullah, Youssef Al Hawai, Ali Al Hawai, Mohammed Saeed, Rashid Saeed, Abdullah Al Balushi and Issa Al Balushi.

In his speech to Al-Ittihad, Hassan Al-Zarouni believes that participation is a positive step, in terms of the return of the participation of Sunni groups in external competitions, after the interruption caused by the Corona virus pandemic, and achieving medals in all three categories in which we participated, and said: We are satisfied with the results. And if we were able to win the gold in the under-13 category, after we lost the final against Lebanon, after we had previously won it, when we fell into the same group in the first round, and in general the players gave a very good return, and all three categories appeared on the podium.

He added, “We tried to give the players the opportunity to compete in official external competitions against the strongest teams in the region, and we set up a training camp for them in Egypt for a week before the start of the competitions, and we look forward to continuing to build on what has been achieved towards more in the future.”

Engineer Daoud Al-Hajri, President of the Game Federation, made a phone call to the mission to congratulate the distinguished results, which confirm the focus, technical level and efforts made, and herald a promising future for them despite their young age, especially through their strong performance in competitions.

In terms of the technical results of the teams, the U11 team was drawn with Qatar and Jordan, to achieve two consecutive victories with the same result 3-2, and lead the standings, then won the bronze medal after losing to Bahrain 3-2 in the semi-finals.

As for the under-13 team, it came in the group that included Oman and Lebanon, and outperformed Lebanon

1-3 and Oman 3-0, then beat Saudi Arabia 3-1 in the semi-finals, before losing to Lebanon in the final 3-2 and winning silver.

The under-15 team came in a group that included Saudi Arabia, Oman and Kuwait, and achieved the full mark by defeating Kuwait 3-2 and Saudi Arabia with the same result, and Oman 3-1, but lost in the semi-finals against Qatar 3-0 to be satisfied with the bronze.