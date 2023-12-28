This Saturday, December 30, the Al-Nassr receives the Al-Taawoun for Matchday 20 of the Saudi Professional League. The team commanded by the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo He is second in the general table with 43 points. We leave you with all the necessary information for the preview of this meeting between these two Arab teams
In which stadium is Al Taawoun vs Al Nassr played?
City: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Stadium: Al Awwal Park
Date: Monday, November 27
Time: 7:00 p.m. in Spain, 3:00 p.m. in Argentina and 12:00 p.m. in Mexico
Referee: to be confirmed
How can you watch Al Taawoun vs Al Nassr on television in Spain?
brand.com
For more news on the Saudi league
How can you watch Al Taawoun vs Al Nassr on television in Argentina?
DIRECTV, Claro Sports
How can you watch Al Taawoun vs Al Nassr on television in Mexico?
ESPN Mexico
How can you watch Al Taawoun vs Al Nassr on television in the United States?
Fox
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Al Fateh
|
1-3D
|
Saudi League
|
Al Ettifaq
|
0-2V
|
Saudi League
|
Al Hilal
|
3-0 D
|
Saudi Champions Cup
|
Al Fayha
|
4-1V
|
Saudi League
|
Al Shabab
|
1-2D
|
Saudi League
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Al Ittihad
|
2-5V
|
Saudi League
|
Al Ettifaq
|
3-1V
|
Saudi League
|
Al Shabab
|
2-5V
|
Saudi Champions Cup
|
Al Riyadh SC
|
4-1V
|
Saudi League
|
Istiqlol
|
1-1E
|
AFC
The home team will not have any injured players for this match. The locals will have all their troops to play this match in the Saudi league championship.
The team coached by the Portuguese coach of Al Nassr, Luís Castro, will not have any injured or suspended players to play this round against Al Taawoun. You will have all your players available.
Al Taawoun: Mailson; Abdulmalik Al Oyayari, Girotto, Awn Mutlaq Al Slaluli, Fahad Al Abdulrazzaq; Flavio, El Mahdioui, Medrán; Musa Barrow, Joao Pedro, Mateus
Al Nassr: Nawaf Alaqidi; Ayman Ahmed, Aymeric Laporte, Al Ghannam, Ali Al Lajami; Otávio Silva, Seko Fofana, MARcelo Brozovic; Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mané, Anderson Talisca
Al Taawoun 1-3 Al Nassr
#Taawoun #Nassr #schedule #channel #online #streaming #lineups #forecast
Leave a Reply