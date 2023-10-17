Today we will analyze the match that will take place between two greats of the Saudi championship. Al Ittihad will face Al Taawon, a team that will make things very difficult, as it is only three points above the team led by Karim Benzema. Al Ittihad will seek to take the three points to avoid falling out of the fight for first place with Al Hilal.
Today we will show you all the information necessary for the preview of this meeting:
In which stadium is Al-Ittihad vs Al-Ahli played?
City: Buraidah, Saudi Arabia
Stadium: King Abdullah Sport City Stadium
Date: Friday October 20
Schedule: 17:00 in Spain, 12:00 in Argentina and 9:00 in Mexico
How can you watch Al-Ittihad vs Al-Ahli on television in Spain?
Marca.com
How can you watch Al-Ittihad vs Al-Ahli on television in Argentina?
Livestream: DirecTV
How can you watch Al-Ittihad vs Al-Ahli on television in Mexico?
Live stream: Sky or Blue to Go
How can you watch Al-Ittihad vs Al-Ahli on television in Colombia?
Livestream: DirecTV
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Al Tai
|
3-0V
|
Saudi League
|
Al Hazem
|
1-3V
|
Saudi League
|
Al Qadsiah
|
2-0V
|
Saudi Champions Cup
|
Al Raed
|
2-1V
|
Saudi League
|
Al Ahli
|
3-2D
|
Saudi League
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Al Ahli
|
0-1D
|
Saudi League
|
Al Fayha
|
0-0 E
|
Saudi League
|
Al Khodood
|
1(6-7)1V
|
Saudi Champions Cup
|
Al Fateh
|
2-1V
|
Saudi League
|
FC AGMK
|
3-0V
|
AFC
Good news for Al-Ittihad and Al Taawon fans! Ahead of the exciting Arab Club Championship match, there are no reports of injured players in either team. Both squads will be in top shape, which promises an even more competitive and spectacular confrontation.
Al Taawon: Mailson, Ahmed, Girotto, Al Ahmed, Muath Faqeehi, Flavio, el Mahdioui, Medrán, Mateus, Joao Pedrom Musa
Al-Ittihad: Grohe, Al-Olayan, Sharahili, Hegazy, Bamasud; Fabinho, Kanté, Romarinho, Coronado, Jota; Benzema.
Al Taawon 1-3 Al Ittihad
