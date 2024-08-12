The match between Al Taawon and Al Nassr for the Saudi Arabian Super Cup will be played on August 14, 2024This clash is part of the Super Cup, which brings together the most outstanding teams of the season in the Saudi league. The match will be held at the King Abdullah Sport City stadium in Jeddah.
Below we leave you with all the necessary information for the preview of this meeting:
City: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
Date: Wednesday, August 14
Schedule: 18:15 (Spain)
Stadium: King Abdullah Sport City
Referee: Not available
VAR: Not available
In Spain The match can be followed live on marca.com
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Triglav Kranj
|
1-1 E
|
Friendly
|
Zorya Luhansk
|
2-0 D
|
Friendly
|
Al Ettifaq
|
1-0 V
|
Saudi League
|
Al Fayha
|
1-1 E
|
Saudi League
|
Al Shabab
|
1-0 V
|
Saudi League
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Almeria
|
3-0 D
|
Friendly
|
Grenade
|
1-0 D
|
Friendly
|
Lusitano Évora 1911
|
0-0 E
|
Friendly
|
Porto
|
4-0 D
|
Friendly
|
Portimonense
|
1-0 D
|
Friendly
Al Taawon are heading into the semi-finals of the Saudi Arabian Super Cup with their sights set on securing a place in the final of this competition by beating Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr. They have played just three games in pre-season, in which they have not managed to win a single one.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s team has not had a good time in pre-season, playing seven games in which they only managed one victory by one goal to zero. Now they want to get past Al Taawon to reach the final of the tournament.
Al Taawon: Mailson, Al Shuayl, Al Ahmed, Al Saluli, Abdulmalik Al Oyayari, Bahusayn, El Mahdioudi, Guanca, Musa Barrow, Joao Pedro, Al Kuwaykibi
Al Nassr: Al Aqidi, Alex Telles, Lajami, Al Amri, Al Ghannam, Sadio Mané, Brozovic, Otávio, Al Khaibari, Ayman Yahya, Cristiano Ronaldo
Al Taawon 1-2 Al Nassr
