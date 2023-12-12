The Director-General and Special Representative of the UAE Presidency for the Climate Conference of the Parties (COP28), Ambassador Majid Al Suwaidi, said that the conference’s agenda is considered the most ambitious ever.

He added in a press conference yesterday, in the blue area within the “Conference,” that the approach of the COP28 presidency was clear from the beginning, which was represented by the action plan aimed at achieving real, tangible results, as this path achieved great success.

Al-Suwaidi continued: “We were able to collect more than $83 billion in new financial commitments, in addition to 130 countries signing a declaration to triple the production capacity of renewable energy sources and doubling energy efficiency, in addition to a large number of oil and gas companies presenting for the first time a commitment to address… Methane emissions, along with 11 declarations covering various aspects of climate action, from finance to agriculture and health.

He stressed: “We have already achieved success by activating the Global Climate Fund, and we have succeeded in mobilizing nearly $800 million for the fund and financing arrangements.”

At its launch, the event witnessed the announcement of the activation of the long-awaited fund, which will work to compensate the countries most affected by climate change, in a historic step that will contribute to empowering countries affected by climate-related disasters, especially for countries. Global South.

During the event, the UAE announced the establishment of a $30 billion fund for global climate solutions, which is designed to bridge the climate financing gap and facilitate access to it at an appropriate cost, and aims to collect and invest $250 billion by 2030.