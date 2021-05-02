Dubai (Union)

The curtain has been unveiled on the positive spirit of e-soccer in the games “FIFA 21” and “Pace”, which was organized by “V Slash” for electronic sports, in cooperation with the Dubai Police General Command, under the supervision of the Emirates Electronic Sports Association, and sponsored by the Dubai Sports Council.

Brigadier General Khaled Ali Shuhail, Director of the General Department for Community Happiness, at the Dubai Police General Headquarters, attended part of the tournament, which was held in one of the halls of the Dubai Police Officers Club in Garhoud, and honored the first place winners, and Khalifa Al Suwaidi achieved first place in the FIFA 21 game, And Khalifa Stadium won first place in the game «Pace».

Counselor Saeed Ali Al-Taher, Secretary-General of the Emirates Electronic Sports Association, thanked and appreciated the General Command of Dubai Police, represented by the General Administration of Community Happiness, “Zamzam Distribution” and “V Slash” for electronic sports for their effective contribution to the success of the championship.

Mohammed Al-Banna, CEO of V-Slash Company, Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the Tournament, said that the competitions witnessed the participation of 400 players, and the preliminary qualifiers were held through the “Online” and the final qualifiers at the Dubai Police Officers Club, while taking all precautionary measures.