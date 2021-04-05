Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Junior Jumping Championships, which was held on the fields of the Al Forsan International Sports Resort, under the supervision of the Equestrian Federation, with the support of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and the sponsorship of Longines, the sponsor of the Emirates Longines Jumping League, resulted in Salem Ahmed Al Suwaidi winning the horseback «Fahrenheit de Holbeek» in the lead of young horses Omar 6 years, ending the two rounds without penalty points, and the second round he completed within a time of (81.12) seconds.

The competitions began in an open round of one round on hurdles (125-130) cm, in which 60 riders and riders participated, and 17 of them succeeded in crossing the course of the round without a mistake. By the time difference, the knight, Omar Abdel Aziz Al Marzouki, was crowned by the “Coral Beach Z” from the sail stables. .

In the second open half of two stages on hurdles (130) cm, 59 riders and riders participated, and 11 of them completed the two stages without a mistake, and the knight Mohammed Shafi Al-Rumaithi won the mare “Sibalia” from the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club.

The 7-year-old Jawad “Elite Du Ponts” was a handsome king Shamden and led by the knight Shady Gharib, from the Sharjah Equestrian Club, when observers thought well of his performance and the advanced results that he continued to achieve throughout his participation in the season’s competitions and international championships in the one-star category, and he won many Among them, they headed to the final title of the 7-year horse category, among 12 horses who competed at the end of their two rounds on hurdles with a height of (130) cm, ending the second round in a time of (80.52) seconds and with 4 penalty points in the first round.

Ten young jumping horses, Omar (5 years), competed in the final round, with the specifications of the two rounds on hurdles reaching a height of 115 cm. The horse “Shali”, King Abdullah Al-Marri, and led by the knight Ahmed Nabil Falaknaz of the Emirates Equestrian Center, won the title of category ( 5 years) and won the first place prize, after completing the second round at a time of (86.19) seconds, with one penalty point for exceeding the permissible time in the second round.

The first competition for the junior knights came from one round on hurdles of (110) cm, and the second for the junior class, at the conclusion of the meeting with the specifications of the two rounds on hurdles ranging in height between (110-115) cm, in which 23 riders and riders took part, in which the knights dominated the first five positions. Where the first place award was won by Amna Bani Hashem in the horse “The Gruns” from the Dubai Polo and Equestrian Club, and Maryam Ahmed Ahli won the second place prize for the mare “Capitola SRZ” from the Sharjah Equestrian Club, and the knight Sheikha Fouad Al Midfa won the third place prize for horse. Pentagon »from Sharjah Ladies Sports Club.