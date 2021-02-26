Faisal Al Naqbi (Ras Al Khaimah)

The Emirates team won a dear 3-2 victory over Dibba Al Fujairah, at the summit that brought them together, today, Friday, at the opening of the “14th round” of the First Division League, so that the “Falcons” took the lead, 4 points ahead of Al-Arabiya, their closest competitor, after reaching “Point 28”, and the balance of Dibba Al Fujairah stuck at 19 points. The “Falcons” advanced with Alison’s goal in the 14th minute, following a mistake from the “Nakhudah” defense, who tied the tie through Manuel in the last minute of the first half, and the “Falcons” returned to advance again. With the goal of defender Firas Al-Khasibi with a perfect header in the 66th minute, Brazilian Lazeri Da Silva followed him with the third goal from a penalty kick in the 81st minute, and Dibba Al Fujairah narrowed the difference with Badr Bilal’s goal in the 94th minute.

Dibba Al-Hisn tied 1-1 with Al-Bataeh, after an exciting match, which saw Dibba Al-Hisn lead with Basero Al-Hassan’s goal in the 6th minute, and Al-Bataeh tied with Hamad Mohammed’s goal in the 62nd minute.

Al-Arabi stopped Al-Hamriya’s pursuit of the first places by winning 3-2, and Al-Arabi raised his score to “point 16”, and Al-Hamriya remained at 18 points

Tomorrow «Saturday» two matches will be held at the conclusion of «Round 14», where Masafi will meet with Masfoot, and cooperation with Al Dhaid.