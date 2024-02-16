Hoda Jassim (Baghdad)

The Iraqi Prime Minister, Muhammad Shiaa Al-Sudani, confirmed yesterday that the government seeks to organize work with the international coalition, end its military presence in the country and move to multiple bilateral relations with the coalition countries.

Al-Sudani said, during his meeting with British Foreign Minister David Cameron on the sidelines of his participation in the Munich Security Conference: that Iraq represents fertile ground for investments and economic work, and that the doors of investment are open to British companies. For his part, Cameron expressed “his country’s desire to expand relations with Iraq, in a way that achieves mutual benefit, and that these relations should not be limited to the security aspect, which is being organized through Britain’s participation in the international coalition.”

On the other hand, the Iraqi Prime Minister discussed with the Commander of the Joint Forces of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Admiral Stuart Munch, the role of the NATO mission operating in Iraq after the withdrawal of the international coalition forces to fight ISIS, and the Netherlands assuming leadership of the NATO mission mission next May.

During the meeting, Al-Sudani praised the level of cooperation between the Iraqi armed forces and NATO and coordination in enhancing regional and international security and stability.

For his part, Admiral Munch expressed appreciation for the facilities and support provided by the Iraqi government to the NATO mission operating in Iraq.