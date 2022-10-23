The Iraqi Prime Minister-designate, Muhammad Shiaa Al-Sudani, pledged today, Sunday, to form a strong government capable of facing the challenges in the country.

Al-Sudani stressed during his meeting today with the Ambassador of the European Union to Iraq, Feila Variola, and the head of the European Union’s advisory mission, Andreas Vibari, that his work priorities are to form a strong government capable of facing challenges, the most important of which are economic, and addressing poverty, unemployment, poor services and corruption, according to a statement by the Iraqi government.

He also stressed that Iraq looks forward to strengthening its relations with the countries of the world in a way that preserves and achieves the interests of its people.

The European Union delegation reiterated the Union’s continued support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iraq, the strengthening of the emerging democracy in Iraq, and the European Union’s support for investment in Iraq and work on its expansion.

According to the statement, the meeting dealt with strengthening relations between Iraq and the European Union to achieve the aspirations and interests of Iraq and the European Union countries.