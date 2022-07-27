After a series of successive withdrawals of the leaders of the first line in the “coordinating framework” backed by Iran, such as Haider al-Abadi, Nouri al-Maliki, Hadi al-Amiri, and Faleh al-Fayyad, the discussions resulted in the nomination of the Sudanese, who enjoys wide acceptance by most political parties.

The positions of the political forces seem to support Al-Sudani assuming the presidency of the next Iraqi government, especially since most of the Sunni and Kurdish forces consider the prime minister’s personality to be an internal Shiite affair, in which interference is rare.

Chest signals

In this atmosphere, the position of the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, the traditional rival of the “coordinating framework” forces, stands out, as he sent signals of his rejection of Al-Sudani’s candidacy, through a photo published by his page on “Facebook” in the name of “Saleh Muhammad Al-Iraqi”, as well as the comments of the leaders of the movement. thoracic;

Al-Sadr is based on his initial rejection of Al-Sudani, as the latter, a former leader of the Dawa Party, and has taken over the management of several ministries from the State of Law coalition, led by Al-Maliki, which means that the next government, with its ministerial and advisory team, will be of a clear color (close to Iran), According to what politicians say.

Here, a politician close to the Sadrist movement says, “Al-Sadr’s position on Al-Sudani’s candidacy is still not sufficiently clear, and this is due to Al-Sadr’s desire to know Al-Sadr’s ability to prove his independence and his ability to make decisions, without returning to the parties that will task him with forming a government.” Noting that “the signals sent by Al-Sadr regarding Al-Sudani are intimidating messages, that it should not be dependent on the forces of the coordination framework, and the formation of a balanced government, with a degree of independence and professionalism.”

The politician, who declined to be named, added to “Sky News Arabia”, “Al-Sadr is thinking in a way beyond the issue of forming the current government, and if he faces the Sudanese Sadr, this will increase the latter’s popularity and achieve gains from that opposition, so the vision currently circulating Within al-Sadr’s inner circle, it is to leave things as normal, while waiting for the decisive moment to intervene, whether through the masses or political intervention, with the available tools.

The political and popular atmosphere of the Sadrist movement seemed to reject Al-Sudani’s candidacy. For example, dozens of Al-Sadr’s followers demonstrated, on Tuesday, in front of Al-Sudani’s house in Baghdad, in protest against his candidacy.

Before Al-Sudani, Al-Maliki was a strong candidate within the “coordinating framework” to take over the reins of the next stage, in light of the tension with the Sadrist movement, but the recent leaks, published by the Iraqi journalist Ali Fadel, and the direct accusations it included from most of Al-Maliki’s allies, overthrew those dreams, and put the forces of The framework is in deep embarrassment, if the support of al-Maliki is adopted.

Who is the Sudanese?

Al-Sudani was born in Maysan Governorate in 1970, and obtained a Bachelor’s degree in agricultural sciences. Acting Head of the Institution of Political Prisoners, Acting 2014, as well as Acting Minister of Immigration, and Administration of the Ministries of Finance, Social Affairs, and Commerce, 2014-2016.

Al-Sudani is also one of the leaders inside, and he has never worked in the opposition abroad, does not have a Western residency, and has never worked in security positions.

Al-Sudani held all his positions in the State of Law coalition, as he was a leader in the coalition led by al-Maliki.

Al-Sudani is a person who is reconciled with everyone. He has never clashed with political parties or issued provocative comments. He also took a position in support of the popular protests in Iraq in 2019.

Iraqis unanimously agree that Al-Sudani’s candidacy represents a change in the political equation for governance, and the end of the period of control of the first-line figures (other than Al-Kazemi), as successive governments have received, since 2003, figures from the first row of the Islamic parties, such as Ibrahim Al-Jaafari, Nouri Al-Maliki, Haider Al-Abadi, and Adel Abdul Mahdi.

The main challenges

By his candidacy to head the next government, the political scene in Iraq may be heading towards further escalation; Because of Al-Sadr’s absence from this nomination, especially since Al-Sudani is affiliated with Al-Maliki’s team, and if he heads towards forming a government, he will face great difficulties, according to political analysts.

Political analyst Hamza Mustafa said that “the most prominent challenge that the Sudanese will face is the position of the Sadrist movement, as the indicators are still worrying so far, but they will become clear in the coming days, whether by rejecting it or taking another position.”

Mustafa added, in a statement to “Sky News Arabia”, that “the other challenge, which Al-Sudani will face, is the mechanism of forming the government, and whether he will choose his ministers, or the blocs that will nominate several names to choose from, especially since the nominations of all blocs will be for their members and not from the independents, So his choices will be partisan.”