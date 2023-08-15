Hoda Jassim (Baghdad)

Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad Shia al-Sudani announced yesterday that his country does not need foreign combat forces, revealing that advanced dialogues are being held in order to determine the form of future relationship and cooperation with the international coalition. “After the liberation battles, the Iraqis have become more united than ever, after sectarian violence and division prevailed after years of change,” al-Sudani said during his meeting with the armed forces’ leaders and commanders.

He added that “all Iraqis fought in one trench from all nationalities, religions, sects and components,” calling for “reviewing all plans and preparations and remaining at this level of readiness required for any movement that the terrorist organization ISIS may resort to, which is trying to restore life to its ranks.”

Al-Sudani pointed out that “today we are facing the battle of stability, development and prosperity, and it is not an easy task.” ISIS did not only target Iraq, but it was a bigger conspiracy to target countries in the region. And he called for “preserving the work of the security establishment and its professional path in accordance with the law and the constitution, which is a commitment from all political forces, and within the agreement under which this government was formed, and which Parliament voted on.”

In another context, an Iraqi court issued a decision to seize the property of the former oil minister, Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar Ismail, on charges of abusing his position and bribery. And the Iraqi News Agency stated, “The Karkh Investigation Court, which is specialized in issues of integrity, issued a decision to seize the movable and immovable funds of the former Oil Minister, Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar.” A judicial source said, “The Karkh Investigation Court issued a decision to seize the movable and immovable funds of former Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar, on the background of a case related to receiving bribes.”