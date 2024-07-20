Hoda Jassim (Baghdad)

Yesterday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani stressed the need for a vision, planning and advanced military industry to achieve the security, sovereignty and unity of Iraq. Al-Sudani said, during the inauguration of a number of facilities and projects of the Iraqi Military Industrialization Authority, that the Military Industrialization Authority has begun its major steps towards a defense military industry through the efforts and expertise of its people. He added: “We are dealing with a product that meets the standards, tests and clear accreditation and with the latest production lines,” referring to “the establishment of a military industry that ensures sovereignty in securing the requirements of the security services.” He continued: “The presence of terrorist gangs has ended, but the challenges remain, whether in dormant cells within extremist ideology, or the security challenges on the Iraqi borders, and the region is witnessing changes and developments.”