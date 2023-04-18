During a meeting of the Supreme Council of the Armed Forces on Monday evening, Sisi said that he had informed his counterpart in South Sudan, Silva Kiir, of Cairo and Juba’s readiness to play a mediating role with the brothers in Sudan, leading to a truce and negotiations.

The Egyptian president added, “We are in constant contact with the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces, in order to urge and encourage them to stop the fire and stop the blood of the Sudanese, leading to negotiations that lead to the restoration of stability.”

Al-Sisi also confirmed that contacts are intensive in order to “emphasize the security and safety of our forces present in Sudan.”

He stressed that the Egyptian forces “were present in accordance with a joint training protocol with Sudan, not to support anyone against anyone.”

During the meeting, which included a review of the repercussions of the current events in Sudan, Al-Sisi said that Egypt has always been keen in its foreign policy over the past years to be a balanced and moderate element.

He stressed that “what is happening in Sudan is an internal matter and should not be interfered with, so as not to inflame Sudan and the region.”

He added, “One of Egypt’s constants is that we do not interfere in the affairs of other countries, because we consider that each country has its own privacy in managing its internal politics and conditions.”

The Egyptian president said: “If there is a role to play, such as mediation or playing a positive role in calming the situation and restoring security, peace and stability between the parties in Sudan or elsewhere, we are ready to play this role.”

He explained that Egypt had communicated during the past few days with the Secretary-General of the United Nations, and we made an appeal to sit at the dialogue table between the brothers in Sudan, whether the army or the Rapid Support Forces.

He stressed that “it is not in Sudan’s interest that there be internal fighting between the parties.”