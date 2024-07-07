During his meeting with the delegation, which also included the Chadian Foreign Minister, senior officials from the UAE, Qatar, South Sudan and Germany, as well as representatives of the African Union, the Arab League and the United Nations, and the ambassadors of France, Britain, Norway, the European Union and Saudi Arabia in Cairo, Sisi expressed his appreciation for the participants’ response to the Egyptian call to hold this important conference, under the slogan “Together to Stop the War,” “in light of the critical historical moment that our brotherly Sudan is going through, which requires creating the appropriate climate to unify the visions of the Sudanese regarding how to stop the war,” according to the spokesman for the Egyptian presidency.

Sisi stressed that Egypt “will spare no effort and will spare no attempt to mend the rift between the various Sudanese parties, stop the war, ensure the return of security and stability, and preserve the capabilities of the Sudanese people, stressing the need for concerted efforts to reach a comprehensive political solution that achieves the aspirations of the Sudanese people and ends the deep, multi-dimensional crisis that Sudan is experiencing, with its disastrous repercussions on various political, social, and humanitarian levels.”

He stressed that the Egyptian state is making every effort, whether bilaterally, regionally or internationally, to confront the repercussions of the Sudanese crisis, by providing all forms of support, reflecting the special nature of Egyptian-Sudanese relations, as Egypt continues to send a large number of shipments of humanitarian aid to our brothers in Sudan, in addition to hosting millions of Sudanese brothers in Egypt. And politically.

Al-Sisi stressed the necessity that the transition to the political track of the crisis include the participation of all parties, in accordance with the Sudanese national interest alone, and that the slogan should be “Sudan first“It is the driving force behind all sincere national efforts, in addition to the necessity that any credible political process be based on respecting the principles of Sudan’s sovereignty, the unity and integrity of its territories, and preserving the state and its institutions, as they are the basis for the unity, construction and stability of Sudan and its brotherly people,” stressing Egypt’s keenness to coordinate and cooperate with regional and international partners to resolve the Sudanese crisis.

The official spokesman added that the speakers, who are symbols of the Sudanese political and civil forces, expressed their appreciation and great appreciation for the sincere Egyptian efforts to support Sudan since the beginning of the current crisis, which embodies the depth of the ties that unite the peoples of the two countries and the unity of history and destiny between them, stressing their welcome of the efforts of the Egyptian leadership to bring the views of the Sudanese parties closer together to get out of the current crisis, in addition to the support provided by Egypt to the people of Sudan, whether through its tireless efforts to address the catastrophic humanitarian situation experienced by large areas in Sudan, or through its generous and kind hosting, people and government, of the sons of the Sudanese people in their second homeland, Egypt, which reflects the eternal fraternal relations that bind the two countries and the two brotherly peoples.