November 8, 2022 14:04

Today, Tuesday, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi affirmed that our regional “ocean” is among the regions most affected by the consequences of climate change and its devastating effects at all levels. In a speech today during the Summit of Heads of State to launch the Eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East Climate Change Initiative within the activities of the COP27 conference in Sharm El-Sheikh, Sisi said that voluntary initiatives aimed at mobilizing support for efforts to confront climate change have become one of the most important mechanisms of global climate action. He added that Egypt has been keen to join the “Coordination of Climate Action in the Middle East and Eastern Mediterranean” initiative since its first launch in 2019, believing in the important role that this initiative can play, within the framework of coordinating policies to confront climate change, among member states. Initiative to contribute to enhancing climate action, and efforts to overcome its negative effects. Al-Sisi pointed out that during the past few years, severe climatic events occurred in the region, from forest fires to floods and torrents, which caused huge human and material losses. Al-Sisi expressed his aspiration that the initiative would contribute to strengthening joint efforts towards confronting climate change in the region, and listening to the various experiences and experiences of the member states of the initiative in connection with their efforts to confront climate change.

climate, on the national and regional scales. Al-Sisi pointed out that non-governmental parties can play complementary and supportive roles, based on their responsibilities, and in accordance with the principles of cooperation and participation, stressing the importance of working to implement climate pledges. Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades said that all countries are already suffering from the repercussions of climate change, adding that the State of Cyprus is committed to strengthening relations with all countries in the face of the climate change crisis. Anastasiades stressed the need to do more required to reduce the risk of fires in forests, as well as to address the causes of drought and floods. The work of the “COP27” conference kicked off in the Egyptian resort of Sharm el-Sheikh on the Red Sea, on Sunday, with the participation of delegates from more than 190 countries and representatives of regional and international organizations concerned with environment and climate affairs.

Source: agencies