President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said: Egypt today lost a unique statesman, Dr. Kamal Al-Ganzouri, the former Prime Minister of Egypt.
President El-Sisi also affirmed: The late president was a righteous man in Egypt, loyal to its soil and its people, and he had a white hand in various fields of political and economic life. From the history of this country.
President El-Sisi said: May God have mercy on the dear deceased, and my sincere condolences to his family and his family, praying to God Almighty to inspire them patience and solace.
– Abdelfattah Elsisi (@AlsisiOfficial) March 31, 2021
