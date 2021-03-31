President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said: Egypt today lost a unique statesman, Dr. Kamal Al-Ganzouri, the former Prime Minister of Egypt.

President El-Sisi also affirmed: The late president was a righteous man in Egypt, loyal to its soil and its people, and he had a white hand in various fields of political and economic life. From the history of this country.

President El-Sisi said: May God have mercy on the dear deceased, and my sincere condolences to his family and his family, praying to God Almighty to inspire them patience and solace.