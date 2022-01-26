The Egyptian presidential spokesman, Ambassador Bassam Rady, stated that President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi stressed during his meeting with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed that his current visit to the UAE comes as a continuation of the course of the close and distinguished relations that bind the two countries and their common destiny and future.

President Sisi reiterated the Egyptian government and people’s solidarity with the UAE, following the recent terrorist incident.

President Sisi stressed Egypt’s condemnation of any terrorist act committed by the Houthi militia to target the security, stability and safety of the UAE and its citizens, stressing Egypt’s support for all measures taken by the UAE to deal with any terrorist act targeting it.

He referred to Egypt’s firm position on supporting the security and stability of the UAE and the close link between Egyptian national security and the security of the Emirates.

strong relationships

The official spokesman for the Egyptian presidency stated that Sisi and the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi held bilateral talks, where Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed the great appreciation of the strategic and pivotal role that Egypt plays under the leadership of President Sisi in protecting Arab national security and defending the issues of the Arab nation.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed referred to Egypt’s tireless efforts to consolidate security, stability and development in the region, based on the weight, centrality and components of Egypt’s role on the regional arena.

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi also praised the comprehensive development renaissance that Egypt witnessed under the leadership of President Sisi during the past years, which was reflected in providing an attractive climate for investment and enhancing the business environment, then the establishment of major projects being implemented in various parts of Egypt, and the diverse and promising investment opportunities it provided in all parts of the country. sectors.

He added that this renaissance brought about a remarkable qualitative leap in all aspects of life, which contributed to the keenness of Emirati businessmen to increase their investments in Egypt in light of the significant and serious development they see in the investment climate.