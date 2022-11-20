Egyptian television quoted the presidential spokesman as saying today, Sunday, that President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi will travel to Qatar to attend the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup.
The official spokesperson for the Presidency of the Republic stated that Al-Sisi’s participation in this global sporting event comes in response to the invitation of his brother, Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, in light of the close brotherly relations between Egypt and Qatar.
