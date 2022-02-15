The African-European Summit will be held this year under the title: “Africa and Europe: Two Continents with a Common Vision until 2030.” Its first session was held in Cairo in 2000, which witnessed the establishment of partnership mechanisms between the two sides through the “Cairo Action Plan”.

El-Sisi intends, according to a spokesman for the Egyptian presidency, to focus on various issues of concern to African countries, especially with regard to strengthening international efforts to facilitate their integration into the global economy.

In addition to emphasizing the need to provide effective support to these countries in their quest to achieve the goals of sustainable development 2030, transfer technology to developing countries, push foreign investment into them, and enable developing countries to increase reliance on renewable energy sources, while reviewing Egypt’s preparations to host the upcoming United Nations climate summit in November 2022, and the Egyptian efforts in this context to produce balanced and implementable results.

The program of Sisi’s visit to Belgium includes holding summit talks with King Philip Leopold of Belgium and Alexandre de Croo, Prime Minister of Belgium, to discuss ways to enhance bilateral relations, in a way that achieves the common interests of the two countries, as well as consultation and mutual coordination on a number of regional and international files. of common interest.

The Egyptian president is also scheduled to hold a meeting with a group of Belgian businessmen to discuss ways to advance cooperation in the economic, trade and investment fields between the two sides.