The two sides expressed “grave concern about the escalation of violence and fighting in Sudan,” and also discussed “efforts to evacuate the nationals of the two countries from Sudan.”“.

During the call, the Egyptian President reviewed Egypt’s efforts “to encourage all parties to reach a cease-fire and put an end to the suffering of the Sudanese people.”“.

During the meeting, Al-Sisi stressed the need to “activate dialogue and the political track in order to spare Sudan the disastrous consequences of this conflict for stability.”