Today, Saturday, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi called for the necessity of an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire in the Middle East region.

The Egyptian presidency said, in a statement, that Sisi affirmed “Egypt’s full support for Lebanon… and its refusal to undermine its security, stability, sovereignty, or territorial integrity.”

This came during a phone call with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati.

The Egyptian presidency statement said that Egypt stands by Lebanon “in these delicate circumstances.”

The statement stressed the necessity of an immediate, comprehensive and permanent ceasefire in both Lebanon and the Gaza Strip.

The Egyptian President warned of the escalation of the situation in the region if the international community does not assume its responsibilities to stop this escalation.

Sisi also directed that medical and relief aid be sent to Lebanon urgently.