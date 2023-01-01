Egyptian President Abdel Fattah, during a phone call, congratulated Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on his official assumption of office and his success in forming the new Israeli government.
Today, Sunday, the spokesperson for the Egyptian Presidency stated that the call dealt with discussions on a number of issues of bilateral relations between the two countries, in addition to discussing the overall current developments on the international and regional arenas.
For his part, President El-Sisi affirmed Egypt’s continuation of its intensive moves in all files related to the Palestinian cause, foremost of which are efforts to maintain calm between the Palestinian and Israeli sides, and to resume negotiations between the two sides.
The Egyptian President stressed the importance of achieving a just and comprehensive peace, which contributes to achieving security and prosperity for all the peoples of the region, and stressed the need to avoid any measures that would lead to tension and complicate the regional scene.
