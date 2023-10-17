In a statement, Al-Sisi said: “I followed with deep sorrow the Israeli bombing of Al-Ahly Baptist Hospital on Tuesday evening, October 17, 2023, in the Gaza Strip, which resulted in hundreds of innocent victims, wounded, and injured Palestinian citizens in Gaza.”

The statement added: “I condemn, in the strongest terms, this deliberate bombing, which is considered a clear violation of international law and the decisions of international legitimacy and humanity.”

The Egyptian President affirmed the position of the Egyptian state and people, which rejects the continuation of these practices against civilians, demanding that they be stopped immediately.