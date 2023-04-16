According to the spokesman for the Presidency, the call dealt with discussing developments in Sudan, where Sisi expressed “Egypt’s deep concern about the developments of the situation in brotherly Sudan,” following the ongoing clashes there.

The Egyptian President stressed “the seriousness of the negative repercussions of these developments on the stability of Sudan, which is going through a delicate historical moment, which calls for the utmost wisdom and restraint,” calling on the Sudanese parties to give priority to the language of dialogue and national consensus, and to uphold the supreme interests of the brotherly Sudanese people.

For his part, Guterres affirmed his keenness to communicate with the Egyptian President in light of the active and pivotal role of Egypt in maintaining security and stability in the region, especially with regard to supporting the transitional path in Sudan.

The Secretary-General of the United Nations called on all Sudanese parties to stop hostilities, restore calm, and start dialogue to resolve the current crisis, noting that the escalation of fighting would have catastrophic effects on civilians and exacerbate the dire humanitarian situation in Sudan.