Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has started an African foreign tour that includes visits to 3 countries, Angola, Zambia and Mozambique. Observers believe that it mainly aims to focus on a number of prominent files, in addition to strengthening economic cooperation and trade exchange.

Al-Sisi arrived in the capital, Luanda, on Tuesday evening, as the first Egyptian president to visit Angola, on the first leg of his tour.

A spokesman for the Egyptian presidency said, in a press statement on his Facebook account, that Sisi’s tour in the southern African region comes within the framework of Egypt’s keenness to intensify communication and coordination with its African brothers, and to continue strengthening its relations with the countries of the continent in various fields, especially by strengthening Mutual cooperation on the economic, trade and investment levels, in addition to the advanced priority accorded to African issues in Egyptian foreign policy.

The Spokesman indicated that the Egyptian President will hold during the tour a series of bilateral talks with the aim of discussing mechanisms to enhance aspects of bilateral cooperation with Egypt, and how to deal with the concerns of the African continent, as well as discussing developments in regional issues and files of common concern, as well as ways of cooperation to crystallize joint African frameworks of action with the aim of Advancing the development process and promoting economic integration in the continent.

The spokesman added that Sisi will participate, during his visit to the Zambian capital, Lusaka, in the work of the 22nd summit of the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA), which will witness the handover of the rotating presidency of the assembly from Egypt to Zambia.