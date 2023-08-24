“I highly value the BRICS announcement, inviting Egypt to join it as of January 2024,” the Egyptian president said in the statement.

“We look forward to cooperating and coordinating with the BRICS group during the coming period” to achieve the goals of strengthening economic cooperation, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi added.

The statement stated that he looks forward to working with BRICS to raise the voice of the countries of the South on various development issues and challenges in a way that supports the rights and interests of developing countries.

Earlier, the UAE welcomed its invitation to join the group that includes Russia, China, Brazil, India and South Africa.

And Emirati President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan wrote on the “X” platform, “We appreciate the agreement of the leaders of the BRICS group to include the United Arab Emirates in this important group. We look forward to working together for the prosperity and benefit of all countries and peoples of the world.”

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed praised what he described as a “great moment” for his country. “Ethiopia is ready to cooperate with everyone for an inclusive and prosperous world order,” he said on the X platform.

In Iran, presidential advisor Mohammad Jamshidi described the move as a “historic development and strategic success” for Tehran’s foreign policy.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said, at a joint press conference of the leaders of the five countries that currently make up the bloc, that the “BRICS group”.

Ramaphosa told the summit that it was decided to invite the UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Ethiopia and Iran to become full members of the BRICS group.

He added that the membership “will enter into force as of January 1, 2024.”