Al-Sisi and Biden are discussing a truce between the Palestinians and the Israelis

The Egyptian presidency said that President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi spoke by phone with US President Joe Biden, today, Thursday, to discuss calming the situation in the Palestinian territories.

The presidency stated that Sisi and Biden agreed to continue dialogue and coordination between the two countries in the coming period to contain the situation between the Palestinians and the Israelis.

In the same context, the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation said that the Israeli security cabinet will vote today, Thursday, on a proposed unilateral truce in Gaza, which will take effect within 24 hours.

Israeli officials have not commented on the report yet. The report came an hour after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened.

And the Israeli army’s bombardment of the Gaza Strip continues, while the rockets launched from Gaza continue to fall on Israeli cities and towns.

Since May 10, 232 people have fallen victim to the escalation in Gaza and more than 1,900 have been wounded in the air strikes.

The Israeli authorities stated that the death toll reached 12 in Israel, and that hundreds were being treated for injuries sustained in rocket attacks.