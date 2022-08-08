Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi affirmed that Egypt looks forward to renewing the hope of the Palestinian people in achieving the desired peace and obtaining their legitimate rights according to international references, which imposes the inevitability of ending the cycle of violence and repeated escalation, in an effort to open the door to opportunities and efforts for settlement and achieving stability and calm in preparation for launching the peace process. between the Palestinian and Israeli peoples, which would change the reality of the entire region.
This came during Sisi receiving a phone call this evening from Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid.
The official spokesman for the Presidency of the Republic said on Facebook: “The Israeli Prime Minister expressed his deep appreciation for the successful mediation role that Egypt has carried out during the past days, led by President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, to reach a quick ceasefire and to stabilize and restore calm in the Gaza Strip. This reinforces Egypt’s role as a mainstay for the stability of the Middle East region.”
Al-Sisi indicated that Egypt has made unremitting and focused efforts and endeavors to contain the situation on the ground and to prevent the expansion of the confrontation and the increase in military actions. The living situation in the Strip in order to alleviate the deteriorating conditions there and to speed up the improvement of economic relations with the Palestinian Authority.
