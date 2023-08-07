He Al Nassr Cristiano Ronaldo and company will play the semifinal of the Arab Clubs Championship against Al-Shorta.
The team of the best Portuguese footballer in history reached this instance after eliminating the Raja White House in the quarterfinals with a score of 1-3; for his part, he Al-Shorta comes from eliminating Al Shadd by score of 2-4.
In this way, in the following note you have all the necessary information to know everything about this commitment.
No transmission.
Goalie: Ahmed Basil.
defenses: FJ Nafil, K. Amer, M. Younis, A. Yahia.
Media: A. Sabah, A. Moumouni, I. Niang, A. Farha.
strikers: F. Youssef and Mahmoud Al Mawas.
The Iraqi team eliminated their similar from Egypt by a score of 2-4, the current champion of Iraq will face the team led by ‘El Bicho’.
Goalie: Nawaf al-Aqidi
defenses: Sultan Al Ghanam, Ali Alawjami, Abdullah Madu, A. Telles
Media: Abdullah Al Khaibari, S. Fofana, Talisca, Brozovic, Mané.
strikers: Cristiano Ronaldo.
The Saudi Arabian team defeated their Moroccan counterpart, Raja 3-1 and with this they advanced to the semifinals.
Al-Shorta 1-2 Al-Nassr.
