This exciting confrontation between Al-Ittihad and Al Shorta promises to be a clash packed with action and rivalry.. Both teams in the Saudi Arabian League are preparing to leave everything on the pitch and provide a show for their fans. The stadium will be full of emotion and passion in this highly anticipated duel of the Arab Champions Cup.
In which stadium is Al Shorta vs Al-Ittihad played?
City: Baghdad, Iraq
Stadium: Al Shorta Sports Club
Date: Wednesday August 2
Schedule: 17:00 in Spain, 12:00 in Argentina and 09:00 in Mexico
How can you watch Al Shorta vs Al-Ittihad on television in Spain?
TV channel: no information
How can you watch Al Shorta vs Al-Ittihad on television in Argentina?
Live stream: DirecTV
How can you watch Al Shorta vs Al-Ittihad on television in Mexico?
Live stream: Sky or Blue to Go
How can you watch Al Shorta vs Al-Ittihad on television in Colombia?
Live stream: DirecTV
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
EN Tunis
|
0-0
|
Iraq Super League
|
CS Sfaxien
|
0-1V
|
Iraq Super League
|
naft maysan
|
0-3V
|
Iraq Super League
|
al kharabaa
|
2-0V
|
Arab Club Championship
|
Karbalaa
|
1-0 D
|
Arab Club Championship
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
EN Tunis
|
1-2V
|
Arab Club Championship
|
Al Tai SC
|
2-0V
|
saudi league
|
Al Fayha
|
0-3V
|
saudi league
|
Al-Batin
|
1-0V
|
saudi league
|
al hilal
|
2-2
|
saudi league
Good news for the followers of Al-Ittihad and Al Shorta! In the preview of the exciting match of the Arab Clubs Championship, there are no reports of injured players in either of the two teams. Both squads will be in top form, which promises an even more competitive and spectacular matchup.
Al Ittihad: Grohe, Al-Olayan, Sharahili, Hegazy, Bamasud; Bruno Henrique, Kanté, Romarinho, Coronado, Jota; Benzema.
Al Shorta: Basil, Yunus, Yahia, Amer, Jasim, Youssef, Magid Boubacar, Niang, Farhan, Rostam and Abdul Zahra
Al Shorta 1-3 Al-Ittihad
