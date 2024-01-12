Gaza (Union)

Yesterday, Al-Shifa Hospital, the largest in the Gaza Strip, partially resumed work after it was severely damaged by the war, according to the World Health Organization.

The organization’s Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, wrote on the “X” platform, “A team from the World Health Organization and its partners were able to reach Al-Shifa Hospital in northern Gaza and provide 9,300 liters of fuel and medical supplies to treat a thousand patients who were trauma victims and 100 patients who needed dialysis.” ».

The UN team noted that the hospital was once again able to provide care thanks to a medical team of 60 people.

Al-Shifa Hospital once again has 40 beds for surgery and general medicine, an emergency department, and 4 operating rooms, according to the director of the World Health Organization, who gave a horrific description of the place in mid-December about the presence of hundreds of wounded people being treated on the field and others being transferred to another hospital under danger.