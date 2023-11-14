Health officials in the Gaza Strip say all hospitals in the north of the Palestinian enclave are now out of service, as Israel continues its offensive against the Islamist militant group. France 24 Arabic spoke to the director of Al Shifa Hospital about the desperate situation at Gaza’s largest medical center, which has become a focal point of the war.

Israeli tanks were concentrated near the gates of the Al Shifa Hospital from Gaza City on Tuesday, a day after health officials in the besieged enclave said the last medical facilities in northern Gaza had been “out of service” due to power shortages and continued fighting. Hamas denounced this Tuesday that 25 of the 35 hospitals in the enclave are closed due to Israeli attacks.

US President Joe Biden urged Israel to protect Al Shifa, amid reports of premature babies dying due to lack of electricity to run their incubators. While Tel Aviv accuses Hamas fighters of using tunnels under the hospital as a command “node”, and allegedly using the sick and wounded as “human shields.” Hamas denies the accusation.

The France 24 Arabic channel spoke on Monday, November 13, with the director of the largest hospital center in the besieged enclave, Muhammad Abu Salmiyaabout the increasingly serious situation in Al Shifawhere hundreds of patients remain stranded, many of them in critical condition, along with thousands of civilians displaced after more than a month of bombing by the Israeli Army.

A day after the interview, the Gaza Health Ministry said that 40 people had died inside the hospital and that they were digging a mass grave to bury patients who had died under the Israeli siege.

Hamas announced that all hospitals in northern Gaza are out of service, what is the situation in Al Shifa?

Now that everything here is destroyed, we can no longer talk about a hospital. There are only walls within which people die because they cannot receive treatment. It’s a common grave. Since this morning, seven more people have died from lack of oxygen. Three died in intensive care and another in an operating room. Every minute that passes, you risk the death toll increasing.

Our medical staff cannot provide any care to patients, the injured or children, regardless of their condition. Al Shifa is without electricity, water or oxygen. Right now, a girl suffering from heart disease is fighting every minute for her life because we can no longer provide her with oxygen. I saw it with my own eyes and if we still had the internet, I would have sent this little girl’s videos to the whole world. Everything has come to a standstill, even the hospital’s blood bank is out of service. No wounded or sick person who needs blood can receive it.







01:35

What is the security situation around the hospital? Was it hit by bombing?

This morning there were no direct hits, but yesterday the Cardiology Unit was hit. In the previous days, the Intensive Care Unit and the obstetrics and gynecology departments were also affected. Today there was a massive bombing next to the hospital, which is surrounded by tanks. No one can leave or enter the building. Some of the displaced have tried their luck, but have been attacked.

There are almost 5,000 people here, maybe more. Entire families have taken refuge in the hospital corridors and are under siege, like us. They are in a very critical situation, without food or drink. Some have contracted illnesses here. Children suffer from gastrointestinal diseases and are dehydrated, while the elderly are deprived of medicine; some have died as a result of that.

The Israeli Army accuses Hamas of blocking the entrance to the hospital with 300 liters of fuel. Can you comment on these accusations?

The whole world talks about these 300 liters of fuel that would be enough to keep our generators running for half an hour. The world has forgotten the almost 12,000 dead, the 30,000 injured and the crimes committed against the Al Shifa hospital, whose patients are at risk of death.

We do not reject the 300 liters of fuel. We proposed that they be channeled through the International Red Cross or some other international organization. We are ready to accept any aid that comes through the International Red Cross or that is deposited in a safe area by the occupation forces.

I can’t just go out in an ambulance at two in the morning, in the middle of aerial bombardment and 300 tanks, and risk the life of my ambulance driver to go get fuel that will only last half an hour and will do nothing to alleviate hunger.

You mention the International Red Cross, how do they coordinate with humanitarian organizations?

There is some coordination but, to be honest, not when it comes to the issue of 300 liters of fuel. For example, we are in communication with the International Red Cross to bury the victims. More than one hundred and fifty bodies are currently kept in Al Shifa.

Yesterday we contacted the International Red Cross about this. Today they gave us the green light, but an hour later they told us not to move because we would be exposed to bombing. The bodies are still lying in the hospital courtyard and the smell of death has begun to spread among the wounded and the displaced.

[Nota del editor: el martes por la mañana, el director del hospital dijo a la agencia AFP que el personal había comenzado a enterrar a los muertos en una “fosa común”].







04:50

The Israeli Army says it has opened evacuation corridors to allow displaced people to leave the hospital safely, why are they not used?

Is a lie. I wish we had the Internet so we could send video images of this corridor, which is full of corpses. We want to get out of here and so do the injured and displaced families, but we want this to happen safely, through protected corridors to safe shelters where the injured can receive medical care.

We do not want our patients and wounded to be abandoned along the way. Most of our patients have undergone open abdominal procedures, head and heart operations, or amputations. We demand safe corridors and ambulances for patients, as almost 400 of the 650 in the hospital cannot move. That’s what we’re asking for.

This article was adapted from its French original.