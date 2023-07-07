Reda Saleem (Dubai)

The Tunisian international wing, Haikal Al-Shekhawi, the player of the Monastiri Federation, joined Ajman, where the club’s management conducted a contract signing ceremony for two seasons, to be the fifth foreign Shekhawi in the “Orange”, and joined with his compatriot, international defender Nader Al-Ghandari, and the club announces his joining within hours, both of them Among the new deals, while Moroccan Walid Azaro and Congolese Prestige Mbongo continue to continue with the “Orange”, and Bahraini Ali extends the loan contract for a season.

Al-Shihawi underwent a medical examination upon his arrival, and joined the team, and the contract with him comes instead of his compatriot Firas Bel-Arabi, who moved to Sharjah, and the “orange” deals in the new season are distinguished, despite the departure of the Slovenian defender Miral, but the club management replaced all positions with new players, The last of them is the “left back” Gianluca Moniz in the category of “resident player”, coming from Al-Wehda, on loan until the end of the season.

Orange fans are waiting for new deals for national players, to support all centers, and to join the Germany camp from July 15 to August 3.

Al-Sheikhawi was a strong candidate to move to Tunisian Esperance, but in the end he chose to join Ajman instead of his compatriot Muhammad Firas Belarabi, who moved a few days ago to Sharjah.

Al-Shekhawi started his career in the Tunisian League, from the Tunisian stadium gate, in September 2018, and from there to the Monastiri Union in January 2021, after many European experiences, most notably with the French Sochaux and the Portuguese Porto.