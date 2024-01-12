Doha (WAM)

Hamad Al Shehhi, a swimmer for the under-14 team, won the first gold medal for the UAE in the Second Arab Water Sports Championship for age groups, held in the Qatari capital, Doha, from January 10 to 15.

Al Shehhi was able to win the gold medal in the 50-meter freestyle race, raising the UAE’s tally to 3 medals, after the bronze previously won by the same swimmer in the 100-meter freestyle race, for the same age group, and a bronze by his colleague Hamad Al Ali in the 50-meter backstroke race.

The UAE national team is participating in the tournament with a delegation that includes Mohammed Abu Shehab, head of the delegation, a member of the Swimming Federation’s business management committee, and Marwan Al-Hattawi and Talal Al Ali, coaches, in addition to 6 male and female swimmers, namely Mira Al-Shehhi, Maha Al-Shehhi, Hamad Al Ali, Hamad Al-Shehhi, Hussein Al-Sayegh, and Suhail. Al-Hanai.