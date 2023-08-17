Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

Hamad Al-Shehhi, the swimmer of Al-Hamriya Club and the national team, starred in the Tunisian International Championship that was held during his preparation camp, with a dispatch from the Sharjah Sports Council, to follow him up and prepare him to participate in the Asian Championship that will be held in Abu Dhabi next October, accompanied by coach Ahmed Jamal Al-Din, where he achieved first place in the The 50-meter freestyle race, recording 26.26 seconds, second place in the 100-meter freestyle race (57.61 seconds), and first place for those born in 2009. Al-Shehhi is considered one of the promising swimmers for the 14-year-old category, and he holds the state record in 50 meters.

Nabil Muhammad Ashour, in charge of the duties of the Secretary-General of the Sharjah Sports Council, expressed his happiness with the results achieved by Al-Shehhi, pointing out that the international championship was held with the participation of more than 600 swimmers who are the best swimmers in the world from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Algeria, Morocco, Tunisia, Libya and France, and the results demonstrated the The success of the camp, praising the commitment and enthusiasm of the swimmer Al-Shehhi, who is waiting for a promising future in the world of swimming, stressing that under the directives of Issa Hilal Al-Hazami, Chairman of the Council, his care for the swimmer continues to maintain his level through training camps and international tournaments, as well as managing sports and development affairs and following up on promising talents.