Murad Al Masri (Dubai)

The tweets of Mohammed Saeed Al-Shehhi, director of the office of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of Al-Wasl Club, turned into the “good skin” that fans of the “Emperor” look forward to, and brings them enthusiasm and pleasure, and topped the tweet that came in the form of “the number 19” and the slogan “Heart Yellow”, to top the scene, and be the most circulated, with the news linking to new deals for Al Wasl, specifically the Brazilian Gilberto Silva, the Bahia striker, and the approaching completion of the procedures for the inclusion of Nigerian William Agado.

Al-Wasl fans are always happy with the tweets via Al-Shehhi’s personal account, which is characterized by very brief phrases, but it always raises the confidence of the “Al-Asfar” fans, and considers it as an introduction to “beautiful news” awaiting the club.

The transitional committee is seeking during the current days to draw the technical vision for the team, and to try to build, both for the remainder of the current season, and most importantly to work for the next season, while seeking to raise the quality of foreign players, while the intention is at the present time, to buy the contract of defender Edrillson, who is with the team on The loan, with the priority of activating the clause of purchasing the full contract, and the search for the inclusion of names in the various lines, with priority given to the “explicit attacker”.

The Brazilian Clipper is among the names that negotiations with them have reached an advanced stage, before attention turns to a “better option.” Gilberto Silva tops the list, along with other options, waiting to strengthen the ranks to raise the level, and not only from the “door to change.”