Mohammed Hassan (Dubai)

Knight Ahmed Saleh Al Shehhi Faris Al Kamada Stables kept the title of the Special Stables Race within the second day of the Dubai Crown Prince of Endurance Festival. The participation of 167 knights and knights.

The champion traveled the total distance on horseback «Dubai Deadline» at a time of 4:19:17 hours, at a rate of 27.77 km / hour, and Saeed Ahmed Jaber Al-Harbi came in second place on the rode of the «Sunny Do Guide» of the Stables of Jawarah with a time of 4:20 : 45 hours, while Saeed Hammoud El-Khayari came in third place on boarding the “RO Olise” stables “SS2” with a time of 4:24:19 hours.

The race witnessed fluctuations in the positions during the various stages, but the champion, who followed a method characterized by control and caution, was able to maintain an advanced position near the leaderboards, but increased his speed in the third stage in which he was able to reduce the difference with the leader and solve the second, to go to the last stage And decisive, which he was able to lead with ease, taking advantage of the momentum of the horse «Dubai Deadline».

The race was organized by the Dubai Equestrian Club, in cooperation and coordination with the Equestrian Federation, under the auspices of Emirates Airlines, and valuable prizes were allocated for it, as the first place winner won 200,000 dirhams, the second place won 180,000 dirhams, and the third 160,000 dirhams, while the fourth to seventh place holders won Ten attractive sums of money.

After the end of the race, Dr. Ghanem Muhammad Al-Hajri, Secretary General of the Equestrian and Racing Federation, and Muhammad Issa Al-Adhab, Director General of the Dubai Equestrian Club, crowned the winners of the three places with cups.

The Al Yamamah race for a distance of 120 km, which is reserved for mares only, will start at 7 am today, and the distance has been divided into 4 stages, and the first stage is 40 km away and it was demarcated in yellow colors, followed by a compulsory rest for 40 minutes, then the second phase, with a distance of 35 km, was drawn in red colors It is followed by a 40-minute rest, the third stage, of 25 kilometers in blue, followed by a 50-minute rest, and then the fourth and final stage of 20 kilometers in white.