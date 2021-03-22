Fujairah (Al Ittihad) – Sheikh Saeed bin Suroor Al Sharqi, Chairman of the Fujairah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, valued the launch of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God bless him” the industrial strategy of the state that aims to raise the contribution of the industrial sector from 133 billion to 300 billion dirhams, over the next ten years.

Sheikh Saeed Al Sharqi stressed the importance of the industrial sector and its contribution to diversifying sources of production, income and exports, and pointed out that the industrial sector is one of the sectors most capable of applying technology and modern technology, and this contributes to raising productivity, and work and specialization can be divided in the industrial sector to a greater degree, which contributes to High productivity.