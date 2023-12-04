Ali Maali (Sharjah)

The Sharjah team bid farewell to the AFC Champions League after defeating Al-Faisaly of Jordan in a strange match 1-2, as “The King” collapsed in the last minutes of the match that was held in the Jordanian capital, Amman, in the sixth round of the second group matches, so that the team’s balance stopped at only 8 points. It occupies third place in the group standings after Nasaf of Uzbekistan, which tied with Al Sadd of Qatar 2-2, raising Nasaf’s score to 11 points and Al Sadd to 8 points, which is the same score as Sharjah, leaving Al Sadd and Sharjah to bid farewell to the tournament.

The Sharjah match took place at the Amman International Stadium, and “The King” took the lead in the 34th minute through Firas Balarabi, and the team maintained its lead until the 90th minute, which witnessed Al-Faisaly scoring the equalizer through Rizq Bin Hani, and Tunisian Rafiq Al-Kamerji added the second goal in the 97th minute. Sharjah bid farewell to the tournament, even though it was one of the closest candidates to qualify, as it topped the group for several rounds, but it collapsed in the last round in a strange way at a very difficult time.

The match witnessed two expulsions from the ranks of Sharjah, for both Majed Rashid and Pjanic shortly before the end of the match.